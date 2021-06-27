70,468 Shares in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of SRAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SRAX by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SRAX by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SRAX opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79. SRAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that SRAX, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

