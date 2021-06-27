$71.35 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post $71.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $62.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,528. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and sold 137,725 shares worth $1,393,381. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

