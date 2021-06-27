72,410 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Elemental Capital Partners LLC

Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,000. Teradyne makes up 7.5% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.55. 2,613,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,070. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

