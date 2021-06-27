767,816 Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 767,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NYSE VOR opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

