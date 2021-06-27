8,096 Shares in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inovalon by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Inovalon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INOV opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $33.61.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

