888 (LON:888) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 379.38 ($4.96).

888 stock opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 401.93. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.73.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

