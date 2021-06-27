8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $614,611.07 and $705,608.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001298 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

