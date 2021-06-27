A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

