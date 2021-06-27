Aave (AAVE) Trading 25.4% Lower This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Aave coin can now be bought for $192.36 or 0.00579558 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $209.27 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00070076 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,825,590 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

