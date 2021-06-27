ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AAVMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

