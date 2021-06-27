ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AAVMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

