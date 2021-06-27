Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 340 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ICU Medical by 455.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,956,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $209.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.05 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

