Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $159,000 Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 163.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

NLSN opened at $25.32 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

