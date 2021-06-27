Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 69.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,731 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Daseke by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,470,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of DSKE opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

