Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAT opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

