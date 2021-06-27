Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $164,000 in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

ESTE opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

