Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,328 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $22.50 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $169.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNSB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of MainStreet Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

