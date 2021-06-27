Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 33,490 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ring Energy worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REI. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 565,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $312.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on REI. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

