Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,019 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.96 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.