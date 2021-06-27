Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,446,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.