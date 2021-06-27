Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $335.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $294.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.