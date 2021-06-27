ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $476.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $488.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $366.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

ACCO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,523. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $828.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $3,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.