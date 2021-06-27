Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 289,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 96,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.