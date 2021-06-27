AceD Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. AceD has a market capitalization of $56,038.48 and $10,580.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 53% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

