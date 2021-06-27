Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.