ACoconut Hits Market Capitalization of $960,300.68 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $960,300.68 and approximately $138,068.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

