Actinium (ACM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,791.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $866,047.42 and $7,791.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,307,550 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

