Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 7.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 11,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,569,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 775,868 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,592,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.