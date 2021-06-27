Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Stock Price Up 24.9%

Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) shares rose 24.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 5,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

ADEVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adevinta Asa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14.

