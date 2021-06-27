Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $94,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AAP opened at $204.43 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

