Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.89% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADES opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

