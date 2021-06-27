Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of AMD opened at $85.62 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

