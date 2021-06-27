Aethlon Medical’s (AEMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.49. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.