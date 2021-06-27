Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $8.31

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.56. Affimed shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affimed by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Affimed by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 315,959 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

