AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $45,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.88. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

