Aigang Market Capitalization Reaches $44,773.71 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $44,773.71 and approximately $9.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00582895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “



It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

