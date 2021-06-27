AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of BOS opened at C$34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.93. The stock has a market cap of C$941.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999999 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
