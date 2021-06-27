AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BOS opened at C$34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.93. The stock has a market cap of C$941.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Matthews bought 1,890 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,586,788. Also, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

