Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.48% of Alarm.com worth $63,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $180,110.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,671,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

