Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 258,722 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

