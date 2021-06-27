Alchemix (ALCX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $999,529.00

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $287.39 or 0.00873825 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $81.53 million and approximately $999,529.00 worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.