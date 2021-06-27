Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 207.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of ARE opened at $184.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

