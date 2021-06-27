Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $184.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $193.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

