Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

