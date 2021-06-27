Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,903.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,792.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

