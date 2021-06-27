Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,216 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of SPX worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $60.41 on Friday. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

