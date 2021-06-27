Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.61 Million in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

