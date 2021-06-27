Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,834 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

