Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 64,155 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Stride by 28.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 622,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 137,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 95.1% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 58,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.