Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 8,461 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $160.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

