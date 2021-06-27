Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 64,216 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,216 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of SPX worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SPX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

