Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $85,041,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $162.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

